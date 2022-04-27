Man shot, killed inside truck at Mesa gas station

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mesa gas station.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Circle K near Gilbert and McKellips Roads at around 3:30 a.m. on April 27. Once at the scene, officers found 30-year-old Jose Gutierrez, who had been shot while in the driver's seat of a Ford F-150.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that Gutierrez and the suspect were involved in some type of altercation inside the truck, resulting in the shooting," police said in a news release. "The suspect then fled the scene before police arrival."

The suspect was not identified.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

