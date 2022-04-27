4 Phoenix shooting victims found nearly 2 miles from crime scene, police say

article

Four people were injured in a Phoenix shooting on the night of Wednesday, April 27, near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road, the department said.

Officers first responded to the shooting and learned several cars drove away from the scene. Then, four victims were found in different parts of the area, including at an apartment complex near 71st Avenue and McDowell Road – about a mile and a half away.

Police say the victims are expected to survive their injuries.

No further information is available.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: