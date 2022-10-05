Yavapai County search and rescue crews continue search for missing hiker

article

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says it's on day five of searching for a missing hiker in Prescott whose car was found abandoned.

Oct. 5 marked the fifth day of search and rescue units looking for 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson. He hasn't been seen since 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30.

"Stambaugh made reservations at the Yavapai Campground within the Granite Basin Recreation Area for Tuesday September 27th through Thursday September 29th. When he arrived in town on Tuesday, Stambaugh sent a text message to a friend in the area asking if they'd like to meet up at some point. The friend later reported Stambaugh missing. On Wednesday September 30th around 10:30am, Stambaugh asked the camp host to charge his phone. He left it and hasn't been seen since," the sheriff's office said.

A missing person report was filed on Oct. 1.

So far, search crews scoured the wilderness area around the campground, Granite Basin, and the Yavapai Campground.

Drones, a helicopter, K-9's, 4x4 and off-road vehicles have been used in this search.

If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.