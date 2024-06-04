YCSO looking for driver who fled from deputy at high speed

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who fled from deputies over the weekend during a traffic stop attempt.

In a statement released on June 4, officials say the incident happened on the afternoon of June 1.

"Due to an I-17 closure, there was an influx [of] vehicles throughout the area near Yarnell, causing slow driving and delays. One impatient driver, in a black 4-door Audi sedan was stopped for speeding," the statement reads.

The driver, per investigators, pulled off Highway 89 and onto a very short dead-end road, and appeared to be stopping at one point.

"When the driver hit the dead end, he or she hastily pulled a 180 to flee back onto Highway 89 northbound, hitting the deputy’s vehicle, causing only minor damage," officials wrote.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Investigators say deputies eventually found the car about 10 miles north, where it was slowed down by traffic.

"The Deputy attempted to get behind the vehicle to read the temp tag, but again the vehicle began driving aggressively around traffic to evade the Deputy at what we estimate to be 150+ mph. The Deputy, not wanting to endanger other drivers, made the decision not to engage in a high-speed pursuit," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at (928) 771-3260. People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Area where the incident happened