YCSO: Man in custody after attempted murder of mother

article

Authorities say a man is in custody after he attempted to murder his mother in Northern Arizona.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Charles Gregory Jones has been located and arrested for the attempted murder of his 69-year-old mother at her home in Ashfork.

The sheriff's office says Jones was at on his mother's property Thursday night, which is a violation of a court order. Jones left the area in his mother's car before deputies arrived and once on the scene, deputies found the woman inside her house suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center and although her injuries are extensive, they are not considered to be life-threatening.

Jones is six-feet tall, weighs 195 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. His mother's vehicle is a 2005 silver Honda four-door CRV, with the license plate ABN 7839.

YCSO teams conducted aerial surveillance and ground searches and after locating the vehicle mentioned above, the suspect was found. He was taken into custody and was armed with a handgun and knife.