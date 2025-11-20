Years-long fight for justice in teen's murder; Amelia Earhart's final transmission l Morning News Brief

article

From a years-long fight for justice for a Valley teenager who was murdered to new details on the disappearance of famed American aviator Amelia Earhart, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 20.

1. ‘She just didn’t deserve that'

Claudia Lucero

The backstory:

Claudia Lucero, 14, disappeared on Dec. 5, 2013, and her body was found the next day in a dumpster in Mesa. Police identified her killer as her mother's ex-boyfriend, who had a violent criminal history and who Claudia had previously confessed to a friend she was afraid of.

Dig deeper:

Key evidence linking the suspect to the crime included DNA found on Claudia, a fingerprint on a garbage bag, and a missing trunk liner from his car found with Claudia's body, which contradicted texts he sent to Claudia's mother assuring her that Claudia was just a runaway.

2. Amelia Earhart's final transmission revealed

What we know:

Famed American aviator Amelia Earhart's last communication was documented on July 2, 1937, the day of her disappearance over the Pacific. It reads, "We are on the line 157 337 wl rept msg we wl rept..."

What they're saying:

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced the release of the Earhart documents on X.

"Delivering on President [Donald] Trump’s promise, the release of the Amelia Earhart files will shine light on the disappearance of a beloved American aviator who has been at the center of public inquisition for decades," she said in a statement.

3. Officer involved in crash

What we know:

A Mesa police officer and another driver were involved in a crash. The officer was taken to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation but is reported to be OK. The other driver was not injured.

Dig deeper:

Officials believe the crash may have been weather-related, citing the slick roadways due to rain and hail from Wednesday's thunderstorms.

4. Search continues for missing AZ man

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Crews continue to search for a 70-year-old man who was reportedly swept away by floodwaters near Big Bug Creek in Cordes Lakes.

What they're saying:

"A YCSO Deputy who had just arrived on scene took swift action, stepping into the surging water and successfully pulling one male subject to safety," the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said. "The rescued man reported he had attempted to assist the driver after the vehicle drove into the flowing waters and was being swept away. The driver, described as an elderly male, was last seen as the car was carried further down the creek."

5. Phoenix sexual assault arrest

Abel Gblah

What we know:

Abel Kai Gblah, 25, is accused of luring a student into a classroom at Orangewood Elementary School and sexually assaulting her.

Dig deeper:

The Washington Elementary School District says Gblah was on campus for 10 minutes and gained access behind a student who was buzzed in through the main entrance.

A look at today's weather

