Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
19
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 12:26 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Yosemite National Park closed; Curry Village buried under snow

By Lisa Fernandez
Published 
Winter Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely

Yosemite National Park has received so much snow that officials don't know when the popular destination can reopen.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - Yosemite National Park has been closed since Saturday and even though park rangers had wanted to reopen this week, there has been so much snow, there is no official date on when visitors can return. 

The latest blizzard dropped 40 inches of snow on the ground of the iconic Yosemite Valley, the most popular section of the par

Other areas of the park received 15 feet of snow, the park said on Facebook. 

"Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return," park officials tweeted. "There is no estimated date for reopening."

The snowfall total for the valley beat the previous record for the date of 36 inches in 1969, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Important roads cutting through the park, including Wawona, El Portal, Hetch Hetchy, Badger Pass and Tioga, were also closed as of Wednesday.

MORE: Avalanche strikes Northern California's Olympic Valley

In addition, the park shared some snowy photos of an impassable men's bathroom because of a stack of snow blocking the entrance and a snow-covered Curry Village, which is a section of the Yosemite Valley with cabins, restaurants, and other amenities.

Image 1 of 4

Snow covers a Yosemite Falls sign. Photo: Yosemite National Park Feb. 28, 2023 