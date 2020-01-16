‘You’re a liberal hack’: Arizona Sen. Martha McSally refuses to answer CNN reporter

Arizona Sen Martha McSally refused to answer a CNN reporter’s question about the impeachment trials in Washington and instead responded by calling him “a liberal hack” on January 16.

Manu Raju, a CNN congressional correspondent, tweeted that McSally “lashed out” when asked if the Senate should consider new evidence in the impeachment trial. McSally responded on Twitter by sharing footage of the incident with the caption “A) you are. B) here’s the video.”

“Manu, you’re a liberal hack. I’m not talking to you," McSally says in this video after Raju’s query. Raju responds by asking, “You’re not going to comment?” and McSally repeats "You’re a liberal hack” as she walks into a room.