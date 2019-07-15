Ypsilanti man shoots and kills wife thinking she was an intruder

It's a nightmare for the families of Bryan and Ashley James of Ypsilanti Township.

"We're hurt, hurting bad," said Carnae Sanders, the victim's cousin. "Ashley was a beautiful person."

Ashley was shot and killed by her husband Thursday morning inside their home on Desoto Street just before 2 am. after he allegedly grabbed his gun, seeing who he believed to be an intruder and pulled the trigger.

But the intruder instead was his 31-year-old wife and mother of his two children, ages 2 and 4, who were home at the time of the shooting.

"We hope that it was a mistake, we think that it was a mistake. We don't think that he meant any harm to her or anything," said Sanders. She says she lived in this home previously with the family, and that the husband and wife were a loving couple.

"There was never any arguing, they were always happy and did things as a family always," she said.

Neighbors are also in shock. One woman says she was surprised the husband felt someone was trying to break in because the area had very little crime.

"That's the shocking part," said Alexandra Fullbright. "We hardly ever lock our doors."

On Friday, the husband was still in custody but was set to be released. Charges were not filed as the investigation continues, and prosecutors sent the case back to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office for further investigation.

The family says right now they're asking the community for prayer as they focus on taking care of the couple's young children.

"Two little girls that we have to raise now but it's ok they're going to be good," Sanders said. "Pray for our family. Pray for the babies, pray for this family - we need it."