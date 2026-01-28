Zipps Sports Grill reacts to restaurant raids; congresswoman sprayed with syringe l Morning News Brief

article

From the latest on Homeland Security raids of a Valley restaurant chain to a Democratic congresswoman whose speech was interrupted by a man spraying her with a syringe, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 28.

1. Valley restaurant raids latest

The backstory:

On Monday, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served the warrants at 14 Zipps Sports Grill locations around the Valley, and Goldie's Sports Cafe in Scottsdale.

"The search warrants were authorized based on information presented to a federal judge and are being executed as part of a criminal investigation into felony violations of federal law," the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona said.

What they're saying:

Zipps Sports Grill released a statement on the raids, saying they are cooperating with law enforcement and that they hope to reopen their restaurants by the end of the week.

"Federal officials have not shared details regarding the nature of the investigation, and no charges or allegations have been announced," the company said.

2. Rep. Omar sprayed at town hall

3. Pursuit leads to deadly crash, shooting

4. Another shutdown coming?

5. Remembering Challenger 4 decades later

A look at today's weather

