Zipps Sports Grill reacts to restaurant raids; congresswoman sprayed with syringe l Morning News Brief

Published  January 28, 2026 9:46am MST
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From the latest on Homeland Security raids of a Valley restaurant chain to a Democratic congresswoman whose speech was interrupted by a man spraying her with a syringe, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 28.

1. Valley restaurant raids latest

Zipps Sports Grill issued a statement Tuesday confirming it is cooperating with a federal criminal investigation into alleged felony violations, though the company noted that officials have not yet shared specific details or announced formal charges.

The backstory:

On Monday, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) served the warrants at 14 Zipps Sports Grill locations around the Valley, and Goldie's Sports Cafe in Scottsdale.

"The search warrants were authorized based on information presented to a federal judge and are being executed as part of a criminal investigation into felony violations of federal law," the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona said.

What they're saying:

Zipps Sports Grill released a statement on the raids, saying they are cooperating with law enforcement and that they hope to reopen their restaurants by the end of the week.

"Federal officials have not shared details regarding the nature of the investigation, and no charges or allegations have been announced," the company said.

2. Rep. Omar sprayed at town hall

Rep. Ilhan Omar sprayed by syringe, man tackled during townhall event on ICE operations
article

Rep. Ilhan Omar sprayed by syringe, man tackled during townhall event on ICE operations

Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with a syringe full of liquid after being approached at the podium during a townhall meeting in north Minneapolis.

3. Pursuit leads to deadly crash, shooting

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a shooting on Jan. 27 near Interstate 10 and Speedway Boulevard in Tucson.

4. Another shutdown coming? 

On Capitol Hill, Democrats are taking a stand over immigration enforcement as the government faces another potential shutdown. FOX 10's Ron Hoon has more.

5. Remembering Challenger 4 decades later

Space shuttle Challenger explosion remembered, 40 years later
article

Space shuttle Challenger explosion remembered, 40 years later

The space shuttle Challenger explosion was a defining moment of the 1980s. Whether you were watching on TV or in person, chances are, you remember exactly where you were and how you felt.

A look at today's weather

The forecast high reaches 75 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

