Arizona Interscholastic Association votes 5-4 to allow winter sports
PHOENIX - High school sports are back after the executive board voted to allow the winter activities to take place.
The vote was close, 5 to 4, which means just one person switched their vote.
Last week, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced they were cancelling winter sports because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
Winter sports, such as basketball and wrestling will being on Jan. 18.
