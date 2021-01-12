Arizona Interscholastic Association votes 5-4 to allow winter sports

High school sports are back after the executive board voted to allow the winter activities to take place.

The vote was close, 5 to 4, which means just one person switched their vote.

Last week, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced they were cancelling winter sports because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Winter sports, such as basketball and wrestling will being on Jan. 18.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.