Arizona Diamondbacks' highest-paid player reportedly offered to pitch for the Rangers in Game 7 of ALCS

The Arizona Diamondbacks' highest-paid player won't be on the field in the 2023 World Series.

Madison Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the D-backs prior to the 2020 season.

ST LOUIS, MO - APRIL 19: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on April 19, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old Bumgarner was designated for assignment this on April 20 of this year after posting a 10.26 ERA in 4 starts for Arizona.

Despite not being on the roster, MadBum is the highest-paid player on the Diamondbacks, making $23 million in 2023.

The second-highest salary on the team is second baseman Ketel Marte who is making $11.6 million this season.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy in the dugout with pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) in the fourth inning as he managed his final game with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo By Carlos Avil Expand

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has a close relationship with Bumgarner from their together time with the San Francisco Giants.

The former World Series MVP reached out to Bochy prior to the Rangers Game 7 showdown with the Houston Astros jokingly offering to toe the rubber for his former manager one more time, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

"In the hours before another Game 7 for Bruce Bochy today, he got a text from Madison Bumgarner, offering to pitch," Olney reported.

Bumgarner won three World Series with Bochy in San Francisco.