Arizona Diamondbacks spring training tickets on sale Dec. 15

Get ready for spring training in the Valley! Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Cactus League tickets go on sale Friday!

The defending National League champions' first home game is Saturday, Feb. 24 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale against the Colorado Rockies.

The D-backs will also take on the Texas Rangers in a rematch of the World Series on Feb. 27.

Tickets can be purchased beginning at 1 p.m. at dbacks.com/spring.

Other notable D-backs spring training games:

San Francisco Giants on Feb. 29

Milwaukee Brewers on March 3

San Diego Padres on March 5

Chicago Cubs on March 8

Los Angeles Dodgers on March 10

Los Angeles Angels on March 17

Cleveland Guardians on March 23

The Diamondbacks open the regular season at Chase Field on March 28 against the Colorado Rockies.