Arizona State extends Hurley through 2025-26 season

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
23
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from WED 5:34 AM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from WED 6:42 AM MST until THU 10:45 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
from TUE 11:26 PM MST until WED 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from WED 8:23 AM MST until WED 2:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:50 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from WED 6:25 AM MST until WED 12:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Wind Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 2:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 6:14 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Arizona State extends Hurley through 2025-26 season

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona State University
Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State has agreed to a contract extension with men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley that runs through the 2025-26 season.

The deal announced on Tuesday is subject to approval by the Arizona Board of Regents. Hurley’s previous contract was set to expire after next season.

"Coach Hurley has made our program relevant nationally with many significant wins and an exciting style, along with a firm commitment to the academic success of our student-athletes," Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. "He has made it clear to us that he wants to be here and we have done likewise with him. We share a strong confidence in the present and future state of Sun Devil men’s basketball."

TUCSON, AZ - JANUARY 12: Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the first half of the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on January 12, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Pet

Expand

Hurley led the Sun Devils to 23 wins this season and their third trip to the NCAA Tournament the last five times it has been played. Arizona State beat Nevada in the First Four before losing to Texas Christian on a last-second shot last Friday.

The Sun Devils have won at least 20 games four of the past six seasons. They are 141-113 in eight seasons under Hurley.