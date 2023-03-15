Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
20
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until THU 1:15 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
from WED 9:32 AM MST until THU 9:30 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:05 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from WED 3:30 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 9:45 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Advisory
until WED 9:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from WED 7:47 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon

NCAA Basketball Tournament: ASU's big first half buries Nevada in First Four

By Mitch Stacey
Published 
NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament
Associated Press
Warren Washington #22 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts from the bench late in the second half against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the First Four game of the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 15, 2023. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) article

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - DJ Horne had 20 points and Arizona State raced to a big halftime lead and scored the most points ever in a First Four game, burying Nevada 98-73 on Wednesday night.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. — a Nevada transfer — scored 17 points as Arizona State (23-12) led 53-26 at the half and then kept up the pressure on the way to the rout.

The first-half output was a season high for Arizona State, which advanced as a No. 11 seed to face TCU in a West Region first-round game on Friday in Denver.

Arizona State hit 67.7% of its shots from the floor and forced 10 turnovers in the first half, piling up a 22-2 run over eight minutes to pull away, meanwhile keeping the pressure on and forcing the Wolf Pack to the perimeter.

Will Baker scored 17 and Tre Coleman had 14 for the Wolf Pack (22-11). One of Nevada’s top players, Kenan Blackshear, picked up three fouls early and sat on the bech for more than five minutes of the opening half. Averaging 14.4 per game, he was held to four points.

Big Picture

Nevada: The Wolf Pack shot better in the second half, but couldn’t climb out of the hole Arizona State put them in early. They couldn’t get closer than 19 points after halftime.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils forced 11 turnovers and kept the pressure on in the second half after Nevada was already buried. They were 11 for 21 (52.4%) from beyond the 3-point line.