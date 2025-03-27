D-backs Opening Day: Arizona kicks off 2025 season against Chicago Cubs

The Brief The Arizona Diamondbacks kick off the 2025 season on March 27 at Chase Field against the Chicago Cubs. Chase Field gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.



It's one of the best days of the year – Major League Baseball's Opening Day, and there's a lot of excitement for the hometown Arizona Diamondbacks this season.

The D-backs kick off the 2025 season on Thursday night at Chase Field. Here's what you need to know if you're heading to the ballpark on March 27.

Who do the D-backs play?

The Diamondbacks host the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day. The teams will play a four-game series.

The Cubs have already kicked off their regular season, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a two-game series in Tokyo.

Are tickets still available?

Yes. A limited number of tickets for Opening Day are still available for purchase on the D-backs' website.

What time does the game start?

Gates open at 5 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Fans are advised to get to the ballpark early to enjoy all the pre-game festivities.

Where do I park?

The D-backs have made available plenty of parking options near Chase Field. You can view a map and book a parking spot by clicking here.

Who will sing the national anthem?

Former American Idol contestant and Gilbert native McKenna Breinholt will sing the national anthem.

Who's throwing out the first pitch?

ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. He will be joined by quarterback Sam Leavitt, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, defensive back Xavion Alford and defensive lineman C.J. Fite.

Are there new food options this year at Chase Field?

Yes! There are many new additions to the ballpark menu, including the Giant Loaded Barbecue Chicken Potato and the Grand Slamwich, which is a 20-inch sandwich that is part chicken Parmesan and part Italian meatball.

You can view the full Chase Field menu by clicking here.

Who are the Opening Day starting pitchers?

Zac Gallen will make his third straight Opening Day start for the Diamondbacks. He'll face off against Cubs lefty Justin Steele.

What are the lineups?

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo and Cubs manager Craig Counsell have not yet announced their Opening Day lineups. However, the lineups will be announced before game time.

Are there any giveaways?

The first 20,000 fans who enter through the gates will receive a rally towel.

Map of Chase Field