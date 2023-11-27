D-backs selling home game season pass for $299

After reaching the World Series and nearly winning a championship, the Arizona Diamondbacks are offering a ticket deal that may sound too good to be true.

For just under $4 per ticket, the "Ballpark Season Pass" will get you into every D-backs home game at Chase Field in 2024. The season pass costs $299 and includes access to all 81 regular season home games, plus two exhibition games. It's only available for a limited time.

"With the popularity of our Summer Pass, we’re excited to provide yet another affordable option for individuals and families to enjoy baseball together, not just in the summer but all season long," said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Partner, Arizona Diamondbacks. "Pair the Ballpark Season Pass with some of our Value Menu Items, and you’ll see why Chase Field provides the most affordable ballpark experience in all of Major League Baseball."

If you purchase the season pass, you will get opt-in texts before each series' first game, with the option to claim tickets for that series. Claimed tickets will be made available three hours before the game starts in the MLB Ballpark app. The seats will be in the upper level of Chase Field. However, there will be upgrade options and the ability to add guest passes. Fans can also sit with their friends by linking their season pass with other pass holders.

The tickets cannot be refunded and are not transferable.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 04: Fans enjoys a post-game fireworks display celebrating the Fourth of July following the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on July 04, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Giants defe (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images) Expand

The Diamondbacks' home opener is on March 28 against the Colorado Rockies.

To purchase the "Ballpark Season Pass," click here.