D-backs to establish $1M fund for staff affected by MLB postponement

The Arizona Diamondbacks will establish a $1 million fund for gameday staff affected by the suspension of the Major League Baseball season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The D-backs made the announcement Tuesday and said more details on the fund will be announced at a later date.

“Our gameday staff is part of our family and we want to make sure that we take care of them and support them during these challenging economic times,” said D-backs Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick. “When times are tough, that is when organizations like ours need to step up and I’m proud of all 30 teams who are motivated by a desire to help others in our baseball community.”

On March 16, the league announced that in accordance with CDC recommendations, the opening to the 2020 season will be pushed back with no determined start date as of yet.

