Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:45 PM MST until MON 7:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
11
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:58 PM MST until MON 7:45 PM MST, Santa Cruz County, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 7:15 PM MST, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 6:11 PM MST until MON 9:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:23 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:09 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from MON 5:19 PM MST until MON 8:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:43 PM MST until MON 9:45 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from MON 5:54 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Mohave County

Diana Taurasi will have 2 courts named after her at Phoenix Mercury’s new practice facility

By Associated Press Staff
Published  July 15, 2024 3:53pm MST
Phoenix Mercury
Associated Press
article

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 03: Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts after a play against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center on July 3, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading

Expand

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury are dedicating two courts at the team’s new $70 million practice facility to star guard Diana Taurasi.

The 58,000-foot facility in downtown Phoenix will be unveiled next Thursday to kick off WNBA All-Star weekend at Footprint Center. The facility, three blocks from the arena, will include two courts named Diana Taurasi Court and include a logo inspired by the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The facility also will include strength and cardio areas, hydrotherapy, a sauna, offices, meeting rooms, a lounge and dining room, among other amenities.

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia said when he bought the franchise in 2023 that it was a priority for the Mercury to have their own practice facility.

Taurasi has been with the franchise her entire career since being taken out of UConn with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 WNBA draft. She’s a three-time WNBA champion, six-time Olympian and 11-time WNBA All-Star who will play for the U.S. in the Paris Olympics later this month.

The WNBA All-Star skills challenge and 3-point contest are next Friday in Phoenix, with the U.S. Olympic 5-on-5 team facing Team WNBA in the All-Star Game the next day.