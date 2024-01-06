Draymond Green reinstated after suspension by NBA

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
18
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Hard Freeze Watch
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Draymond Green reinstated after suspension by NBA

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
Sports
KTVU FOX 2
GettyImages-1851493110.jpg article

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizon

Expand

SAN FRANCISCO - Draymond Green has been reinstated after his suspension by the NBA, according to reports. 

The Golden State Warriors forward was handed an indefinite suspension on Dec. 13 after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face before being ejected and receiving a Flagrant 2 foul. 

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Green is expected to join the Warriors on Sunday, his sources told him, and may need around a week to "ramp up for a game return."

"[Green] completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players," league officials said partly in a statement to FOX Sports. "He has engaged in meeting with a counselor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors, and the National Basketball Players Association, both of which will continue through the season."

Image 1 of 3

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns lays on the court after being fouled by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 119-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.  (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This is not the first time the player has been in the hot seat. 

The 33-year-old took a leave of absence from the 2022 NBA champions during last season's training camp, something coach Steve Kerr called a "mutual decision" after Green punched former teammate Jordan Poole in the face; an incident where neither party was injured. 

More recently, Green missed five games after he put Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Part of the conditions of Green's return required him to receive counseling.

According to FOX Sports, the suspension has cost Green 12 game checks of over $150,000 so far.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Draymond Green reportedly set to return to Warriors' facility