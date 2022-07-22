Expand / Collapse search
Dwight Smith, 1995 Braves World Series champion, dies at 58

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:24PM
MLB
FOX 5 Atlanta
Montreal Expos v Atlanta Braves article

Dwight Smith #7 of the Atlanta Braves takes a swing during a baseball game against the Montreal Expos on July 16, 1996 at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Expand

ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Braves outfield John Dwight Smith Sr., who helped his team clinch the 1995 World Series has died. He was 58.

Smith, a Tallahassee native, began his Major League Baseball career in Chicago with the Cubs. He would go on to hit .324, getting 111 hits, a career high, in his rookie year. He went 3-for-15 in the 1989 NL Championship Series, but would lose to the San Francisco Giants.

He would end up as the NL Rookie of the Year runner-up behind fellow teammate Jerome Walton.

Smith would be traded to the California Angels and Baltimore Orioles in 1994 before joining the Atlanta Braves the following season during their World Series season.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves wrote:

"We are saddened by the passing earlier today of Dwight Smith, an integral member of our 1995 World Series Championship team.

"The 1989 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, Dwight enjoyed an eight-year major league career that included two postseason trips with the Cubs and Braves. Dwight was also a beloved alumni member, and his infectious smile will be missed around Truist Park.

"Our deepest condolences to his wife Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn, and son Dwight, Jr."

Smith’s son, a Peachtree City native, has followed in his father’s footsteps having played the MLB for several years.

Services for Smith have not been announced.