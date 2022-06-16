FIFA 2026 World Cup: Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Miami among host cities selected

article

FIFA has announced the host cities for the 2026 World Cup Thursday with three co-hosts, also picking three Mexican cities and two in Canada.

The U.S. selections included none of the nine stadiums used at the 1994 World Cup. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Orlando’s Camping World Stadium were the only ones remaining in contention, and they were among the sites dropped in the final round.

Here is the full list of the cities selected.

2026 World Cup cities

United States

Seattle

San Francisco

Los Angeles

Kansas City

Dallas

Atlanta

Houston

Boston

Philadelphia

Miami

New York/New Jersey

Mexico

Guadalajara

Monterrey

Mexico City

Canada

Vancouver

Toronto

Seventeen stadiums in 16 areas remained in contention to be among 10-12 selected from the U.S. for the tournament, which will be co-hosted with Mexico and Canada. The U.S. will host 60 of the 80 games under FIFA’s plan, including all from the quarterfinals on, and there was little doubt over the venues for 10 games each in the other nations.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.