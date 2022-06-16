Expand / Collapse search
FIFA 2026 World Cup: Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Miami among host cities selected

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 3:15PM
FIFA World Cup
FOX TV Digital Team
Getty Images-1000825516 article

The World Cup Trophy is seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - FIFA has announced the host cities for the 2026 World Cup Thursday with three co-hosts, also picking three Mexican cities and two in Canada.

The U.S. selections included none of the nine stadiums used at the 1994 World Cup. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Orlando’s Camping World Stadium were the only ones remaining in contention, and they were among the sites dropped in the final round.

Here is the full list of the cities selected. 

2026 World Cup cities 

United States

  • Seattle
  • San Francisco
  • Los Angeles
  • Kansas City
  • Dallas
  • Atlanta
  • Houston
  • Boston
  • Philadelphia
  • Miami
  • New York/New Jersey

Mexico

  • Guadalajara
  • Monterrey
  • Mexico City

Canada

  • Vancouver
  • Toronto

Seventeen stadiums in 16 areas remained in contention to be among 10-12 selected from the U.S. for the tournament, which will be co-hosted with Mexico and Canada. The U.S. will host 60 of the 80 games under FIFA’s plan, including all from the quarterfinals on, and there was little doubt over the venues for 10 games each in the other nations.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.  This story was reported from Washington, D.C.