FOX Sports app gives 5G smartphone users immersive MLB experience

The 2020 MLB postseason is already like none other, and FOX Sports is honoring 25 years of MLB postseason coverage with a view of the action fit for the 21st century.

FOX Sports 5G View powered by Samsung is an all-new app experience exclusive to 5G-enabled smartphones. The new technology will take fans from the viewing seat straight into the director’s chair.

The app user will be granted five unique camera angles from around the diamond, ensuring an immersive experience that only FOX Sports can provide.

Fans can use the app to be on top of every play by reliving game-changing highlights.

Advertising: Enter the NLCS Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win the $25,000 jackpot! Download now!

App users can also rewind up to three minutes during live games to not miss a single inning or sequence.

“After recently reimagining the FOX Sports app, we’re thrilled to work with Samsung to add this exclusive 5G smartphone experience for the NLCS and World Series,” said David Katz, EVP and head of digital at FOX Sports. “During these unique times for fans, we have an immense opportunity to get them closer to the action with impactful, creative solutions during some of our biggest moments. This collaboration combines the best of FOX Sports production and mobile user innovation for the fan of the present and future.”

The high-tech app is now available on 5G-enabled Android smartphone devices, including the new Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S20 FE via the Google Play Store. Fans can also connect the streaming experience to a television using SAMSUNG SMART VIEW.

