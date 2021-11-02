Here's what Byron Kennedy got for handing back Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball

Byron Kennedy has finally received his "compensation" from Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for returning the quarterback's 600th touchdown ball. The St. Pete doctor went from fan to infamous after handing back the historic ball, valued by some experts to be worth $500,000.

"Had I kept it, I would've held onto the ball, that ball wasn't going to leave my house. So I never would've had $500,000 like everyone says," he explained. "I would've had a cool piece of memorabilia in my office – which I have now; I have a lot of it now."

Along with two personalized Brady jerseys – one for him and one for his buddy who brought him to the game – Kennedy also received a signed Mike Evans jersey and cleats, a Brady signed helmet, two season tickets for the rest of this year and next season, and $1,000 towards the Bucs team store.

He's also receiving tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency, courtesy of Brady and Gronk.

Mike Evans accidentally gives away Tom Brady's 600th touchdown pass at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PREVIOUS: Bucs fan says returning Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball was the 'right thing to do'

"I got everything I wanted and more. I wasn't expecting to get half this stuff, so this has been fantastic. I feel like I made out like a bandit," he said. "When Tom Brady looks at that ball in his house, he's gonna think, ‘Damn, Byron, thank God for him, he's such a good guy, he gave me that ball back.’ It’s really cool," Kennedy joked.

It's one heck of a drinking story, even if he was second-guessed all along the way.

"I am very happy with everything that's happened, I don't think it could've worked out any better for me," he added. "I'm kind of attached to that ball forever."

