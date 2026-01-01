Where to watch the Arizona Cardinals: Week 18

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals close out the regular season on Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals have lost 13 of their last 14 games, including eight straight. The Cardinals-Bengals game can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST on Jan. 4 on FOX 10 Phoenix.



In their final game of the regular season, the Arizona Cardinals will look to end the season on a high note – and end their eight-game losing streak.

The Cardinals, losers of their last 13 of 14 games, fell to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, 37-14.

In Week 18, the Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming off a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams have already clinched a playoff spot, but their seeding is not set in stone.

This will be the second meeting of the season for the Cardinals and Rams – on Dec. 7, the Rams blew out the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, 45-17.

Winner gets the top seed

Also in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks battle the San Francisco 49ers, with the winner getting the number one overall seed in the NFC, and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

What you can do:

Here is a look at the schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX this weekend.

Week 18 NFL game schedule & networks

Saturday, Jan. 3

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2:30 p.m. MST (ESPN)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: 6 p.m. MST (ESPN)

Sunday, Jan. 4

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: 2:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: 2:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: 2:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: 2:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders: 2:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: 2:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 2:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: 6:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.