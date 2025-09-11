article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals welcome the Carolina Panthers to State Farm Stadium on Sept. 14 for their home opener. Last week, the Cardinals beat the New Orleans Saints, 20-13.



The Arizona Cardinals will look to stay unbeaten during their home opener on Sunday.

Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes and the Cardinals held off the New Orleans Saints last week, 20-13.

On Sept. 14, the Cardinals host the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Carolina is coming off a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

America’s Game of the Week

A Super Bowl rematch highlights the late Sunday afternoon slate as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

After getting annihilated by the Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are looking for revenge against Philadelphia, who denied their chance at NFL history to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles.

While the stakes in this game are different, given that it’s only Week 2, the Chiefs (0-1) know they can’t afford to fall into a 0-2 deficit by losing to the Eagles if they plan to contend for another championship.

Philadelphia (1-0) knows they have a proverbial target on their back, with every team in the league seeking to dethrone them, but the Eagles played like champions last week, beating the Dallas Cowboys in their home opener led by the stellar play of star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles are favored in this matchup, which will come down to the playmaking of Hurts and Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes, the team that wins the turnover battle, and the Chiefs' defense containing Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Kickoff for this clash between the NFL’s elite is Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET and you can stream the game live on FOX One .

Week 2 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 11

Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers: 5:15 p.m. (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 14

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals: 1:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts: 1:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs: 1:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings: 5:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans: 4 p.m. MST (ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes)

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders: 7 p.m. MST (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.