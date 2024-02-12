Former Houston Texans defensive end and CBS Sports analyst JJ Watt knows that people were talking about his hair during Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL player and TV analyst JJ Watt looks on before Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Cham Expand

Watt's messy, highly-gelled hairstyle became a discussion point online during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

"jj watt in cahoots with big pomade," posted sports analyst Katie Nolan.

"did jj watt get electrocuted right before this halftime analysis segment?" shared X user Mike Taddow.

Many people online compared him to Lance Bass, Guy Fieri and other famous spiky-haired celebs.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce, Andy Reid respond to outburst on Super Bowl sideline

Watt took to social media to let the world know he was aware of their comments.

"You ever switch up your hair and wonder if anyone will notice? They notice," the ex-NFL star said.

READ MORE: Temu Super Bowl commercials: What to know about the Chinese company vying for American shoppers

Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, retired from the league following the 2022 season with the Arizona Cardinals.