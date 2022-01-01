Longtime NFL coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from SAT 9:36 AM MST until SAT 3:30 PM MST, Gila County
9
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Longtime NFL coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 9:38AM
NFL
FOX TV Digital Team
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs article

Former Broncos head coach Dan Reeves is inducted into the -Broncos Ring of Fame during halftime. (Photo by Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Dan Reeves, the former NFL player and longtime coach, passed away on Saturday at the age of 77, according to the NFL.

Reeves’ family confirmed his death in a statement to the NFL Network.

"Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA," the statement said. "He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined."

Reeves’ NFL career spans 38 years. He played running back for the Dallas Cowboys where he won Super Bowl VI. He later joined the Cowboys’ coaching staff where he won another championship in Super Bowl XII.

He served as head coach for the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. In all, he took part in nine Super Bowls. Reeves wrapped up his coaching career in 2003 with a record of 190-65-2.

During his 12-year stint leading the Broncos, Reeves won 605 of his games, five division championships and only had two losing seasons. The franchise inducted him into its ring of fame in 2014.

"Reeves coached the Broncos with integrity, character and toughness along with sincere appreciation for his players and coaches," the Broncos said in a statement.

The Falcons also paid tribute to Reeves Saturday morning. He led the Dirty Birds to Super Bowl XXXIII where they fell to the Broncos. 

"Dan Reeves leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach. His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football," Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank said in a statement. "On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons I extend our condolences to Dan's family and friends as they mourn his passing."

This story was reported from Atlanta. 