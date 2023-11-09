MLB GM meeting in Scottsdale cut short after executives sickened with virus: report

Executives from all 30 Major League Baseball teams are in the Valley for the annual GM meeting, but it's reportedly been cut short due to a virus that has sickened dozens.

More than 30 of the 300 people attending the meeting have come down with a stomach bug, according to Sports Illustrated.

The GM's are meeting at a Scottsdale resort. The meeting is now supposed to come to an end on Thursday.

MLB has not yet commented on the report.