New temporary stadium for Phoenix Rising approved by city council

Phoenix could soon add another professional sports team to the city.

The Phoenix City Council has approved a new lease agreement with the Phoenix Rising FC. The Rising will build a temporary stadium at 3801 East Washington Street, just north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

For the past two years, the Rising has played its home matches at Wild Horse Pass near Chandler.

The Rising hopes to have the new venue set up by the start of the season in March.

"Phoenix Rising plays a fast-paced, exciting game and brings with it a broad, enthusiastic fan base," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. "The club is making an important investment in Central City, and I’m thrilled to welcome them into our extended downtown area. I know there are fans, and soon-to-be-fans, who will agree when I say: I can’t wait for the chance to take in a match!"