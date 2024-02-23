Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended 3 games for punching Suns' Drew Eubanks

Detroit Pistons forward/center Isaiah Stewart was suspended three games without pay by the NBA on Thursday for punching and pushing Phoenix Suns forward/center Drew Eubanks.

Stewart and Eubanks had a confrontation before a game between the Pistons and Suns on Feb. 14. Eubanks said before the game that it happened as he entered the arena. He said an argument ensued and the two were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch and security intervened.

ESPN, citing a filing obtained by the network, said a misdemeanor assault charge against Stewart has been dismissed by the Phoenix Municipal Court. It said the motion to dismiss was filed by the prosecutor’s office and granted.

Isaiah Stewart (left) and Drew Eubanks (Getty Images)

Stewart began serving the suspension Thursday night in a loss at Indiana. He’s averaging 11 points and 6.8 rebounds and has started 34 of 35 games this season.