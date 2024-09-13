Sam Leavitt’s passing and running rallies ASU past Texas State 31-28

The Brief ASU rallied twice, beating Texas State 31-28 on Thursday night. The Sun Devils are 3-0 to start the season. Arizona State plays its first Big 12 game next week at Texas Tech.



Sam Leavitt passed for a touchdown and ran for another, as Arizona State rallied twice to earn a tough 31-28 win over Texas State on Thursday night.

Cam Skattebo ran for two short touchdowns, and the Sun Devils defense forced two fourth-quarter turnovers. The first, a fumble recovery, set up Ian Hershey’s short field goal with 6:29 left that proved to be the game winner for Arizona State.

Arizona State is 3-0 heading into the program’s first Big 12 game next week at Texas Tech. The Sun Devils went 3-9 last season.

"Best thing in the world," said Sun Devils defensive back Shamari Simmons , who forced the fourth-quarter fumble. "I’m in the clouds right now."

Leavitt’s 52-yard touchdown throw to Jordyn Tyson and his 7-yard touchdown run on the next possession pulled the Sun Devils out of a 21-7 deficit in the second quarter. Leavitt passed for 246 yards in his first road start after transferring from Michigan State.

"We responded really well with two quick touchdowns that got us back in the game," Leavitt said.

Skattebo, who rushed for 262 yards last week against Mississippi State, was held in check for most of the night by a stout Texas State defense, but he was a wrecking ball near the goal line. His 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter tied it at 28-28.

Skattebo finished with 62 yards on 24 carries, and earned the critical first down that let the Sun Devils run out most of the final 2 minutes.

"When the game mattered the most, the best players made plays," Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham said. "Very good for our football team to win that game."

Jordan McCloud passed for 268 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Jaden Williams, for Texas State (2-1). But he threw an interception after Arizona State took the lead in the fourth quarter.

The takeaway

Arizona State: The running game that mauled Mississippi State a week ago got pushed around at the line of scrimmage and will face bigger teams in the Big 12. Leavitt provided the biggest runs, including a 40-yard scramble that set up the tying touchdown in the third quarter.

exas State: The Bobcats will rue this missed opportunity for a second victory over a Big 12 team in two years and another big win in a game televised nationally on ESPN. The Sun Belt program is usually overlooked, and second-year-coach G.J. Kinne is looking for a breakthrough moment. The Bobcats beat Baylor and won their first bowl game last season.

"I hate it for the kids that we weren’t able to get that win, but I think we performed well," Kinne said. "I think we earned a lot of respect around the country tonight."

Texas footprint

Arizona State named four native Texan players as game captains. As new members of the Big 12, the Sun Devils will be spending a lot of time in the Lone Star State.

"The Texas guys on the roster, coming home, we brought it," said Tyson, who is from Allen, Texas.

"We recruit Texas," Dillingham said. "Texas is definitely a footprint for us because we play games here."

Final play

The game appeared over when Leavitt took a knee on fourth down and the teams shook hands and started heading toward the locker room. But after video review, game officials determined there was 1 second left. Texas State completed a short pass but an attempted lateral was fumbled and recovered by Arizona State.

Up next

Arizona State: Plays at Texas Tech on Sept. 21 in the Sun Devils’ first game in the Big 12.

Texas State: Hosts Sam Houston State on Sept. 28.