San Diego Loyal walks off pitch after Phoenix Rising player allegedly uses homophobic slur

The Phoenix Rising's match with the San Deigo Loyal came to an early end on the night of Sept. 30 after a member of the Phoenix team allegedly used a homophobic slur towards an opposing player.

The Loyal walked off the pitch in protest after they say a member of the Phoenix team directed a homophobic slur at one of its players.

The Rising claim there was confusion around a red card that was issued to a San Diego player.

Neither team identified the player accused of making the comment, but Rising player Junior Flemmings posted on Twitter that he was wrongly accused of using the slur.

The Rising also said they stand with the USL in rejecting and punishing any homophobic behavior.

