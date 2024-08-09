Simone Biles, Team USA gymnasts coming to Phoenix for 'Gold Over America Tour'

article

After taking the world by storm at the Paris Olympics, gymnastics legend Simone Biles will take her skills to Phoenix.

Biles and other world-class gymnasts, including Jade Carey and viral pommel horse medalist Stephen Nedoroscik, will be leaping into 30 arenas across the United States as part of the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour.

The "GOAT" tour begins in Oceanside, California, on Sept. 17 and will stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Wednesday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m.

"From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year," says Biles. "I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour."

Biles finished her time in Paris - which may be her final Olympics - with three golds and a silver medal. In her career, she has won 11 medals and has not ruled out trying to compete in Los Angeles in 2028.

Tickets are on sale now here, starting at $30. Footprint Center is located near 3rd and Jefferson streets in the downtown area.

VIP tickets and upgrades to a "Chalk Talk" with some of tour members are also available.

Gold Over America Tour dates

Sept. 16–17: Oceanside

Sept. 18: Phoenix

Sept. 21: San Jose

Sept. 23: Salt Lake City

Sept. 25: Denver

Sept. 27: Minneapolis

Sept. 28: Milwaukee

Sept. 29: Chicago

Oct. 1: Newark

Oct. 2: Pittsburgh

Oct. 4: Philadelphia

Oct. 5: Brooklyn

Oct. 8: Baltimore

Oct. 9: Charlotte

Oct. 11: Sunrise

Oct. 12: Orlando

Oct. 13: Duluth

Oct. 15: St. Charles

Oct. 16: Kansas City

Oct. 18: Austin

Oct. 19: Houston

Oct. 20: Ft. Worth

Oct. 27: Cleveland

Oct. 29: Indianapolis

Oct. 20: Louisville

Nov. 1: Greensboro

Nov. 2: Cincinnati

Nov. 3: Detroit

FOX 5 Atlanta contributed to this report.