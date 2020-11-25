Thanksgiving weekend has big FOX Super 6 College Football Schedule

article

Normally, traditional rivalries take place on Thanksgiving weekend with conference championship game berths lining right up alongside the bragging rights that come with those contests.

But college football 2020 has been a different animal. And one of the things that has changed has been the Thanksgiving weekend schedule, with games being delayed in most cases for a week or two.

Here’s the schedule of Saturday games taking place in the contest, including three on the FOX family of networks:

12p ET – Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (FOX), Ohio State at Illinois (FS1);

3:30 ET – Auburn at Alabama; Colorado at USC

7:30 ET – Oklahoma at West Virginia

8 ET- Arizona at UCLA (FOX)

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Oklahoma State

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 28

TV: FOX

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Ranking/Record: Texas Tech (3-5), No. 23 Oklahoma State (5-2)

Oklahoma State wasn’t just beat last week in its “Bedlam” game against Oklahoma, they were thoroughly outclassed to the tune of a 41-13 thumping by the Sooners. The good news for the Cowboys is they are still in the mix for the Big XII title game, although they have lost control at this point with head to head losses to Texas and Oklahoma. Spencer Sanders was forced to leave the game with a shoulder injury but eventually returned. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders edged Baylor 24-23 last week. Tahj Brooks rushed for two touchdowns whilewhile Jonathan Garibay hit four field goals

Ohio State Buckeyes at Illinois Fightin Illini

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 28

TV: FS1

Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

Ranking/Record: No. 4 Ohio State (4-0), Illinois (2-3)

When is winning against another Top 10 team not enough? When you are Ohio State and you don’t really pass the eye test against Indiana on defense last week, where Martin Penix Jr. threw for 401 yards against you. Justin Fields matched his quarterback counterpart with 300 yards and two touchdowns, but threw three interceptions in his most uneven performance of the year. Still, Master Teague is a force that Lovie Smith’s defense will have to take into account. Illinois has won two straight, including a resounding 41-23 win at Nebraska. Mike Epstein rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide

When: 3:30 ET, Saturday, Nov. 28

TV: CBS

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Al.

Record/Ranking: No. 22 Auburn (5-2), No. 1 Alabama (7-0)

The one big-name rivalry game that is taking place this weekend sees the Tigers taking its shot at knocking the Crimson Tide off its lofty perch atop the College Football Playoff rankings. The Iron Bowl always sees its share of drama, but another wrinkle was thrown in Wednesday morning when Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19, throwing his status into question. Mac Jones is a Heisman candidate for Alabama, throwing 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Meanwhile, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix needs to step to another level for the Tigers to have any chance against the Tide.

Colorado Buffaloes at USC Trojans

When: 3:30 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 21

TV: ABC

Where: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

Ranking/Record: Colorado (2-0), No. 18 USC (3-0)

Don’t look now, but USC has the best resume of any team in the PAC-12 with close wins over Arizona State and Arizona and an impressive road victory last week at Utah. Kedon Slovis is showing experience and poise beyond his sophomore campaign at quarterback and Clay Helton’s offense is as sharp as its been. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes have averaged 41.5 points per game in the first two contests in wins over UCLA and Stanford. Keep an eye out for Jarek Broussard, Colorado’s running back who is averaging 29 carries a game and 154 yards.

Oklahoma Sooners at West Virginia Mountaineers

When: 7:30 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 28

TV: ABC

Where: Mountaineer Field, Morgantown WV

Record/Ranking: No. 11 Oklahoma (6-2), West Virginia (5-3)

Oklahoma Sooners took control last week against Oklahoma State and never looked back, creating more of a Heisman buzz for the candidacy of quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has 2,319 yards passing and 22 touchdowns through eight games. Marvin Mims has been a huge threat for Rattler, catching seven touchdown passes in just 28 receptions. The Mountaineers are dangerous, however, as their 37-10 win against Kansas State two weeks ago proved. Jarrett Doege doesn’t get the attention of Rattler, but he has an almost 66 percent completion rate, 2,219 yards and 13 touchdown passes.

Arizona Wildcats at UCLA Bruins

When: 8 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 28

TV: FOX

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

Record/Ranking: Arizona (0-2), UCLA (1-2)

Two teams trying to get some traction in the PAC-12 match up under the lights in Pasadena. UCLA missed quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson last week in a road loss at Oregon with Chase Griffin getting the start as a freshman. Thompson-Robinson’s status was up in the air as UCLA head coach Chip Kelly didn’t reveal anything early in the week. Arizona Wildcats’ biggest problem is defensively, where they have allowed 39 points per game in two games and allowed 485 yards of total offense.C

