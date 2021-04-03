The Players Trunk: Student-run business helps former athletes earn revenue

As the Supreme Court hears arguments on whether college atheletes should be paid, a student-run business is helping former athletes get back some of the money they missed out on.

It's called The Players Trunk and it got started less than a year ago during the COVID-19 pandemic right here in this garage -- and it allows former college athletes to sell on consignment all of their gear to their fans.

Fans can buy everything from jerseys to shoes to hats.

What are some of the most popular things that are in stock now?

"Yeah, by far the most popular item or something like this. It's a player exclusive sneaker. The thing that makes this so unique is there's such few limited pairs made," said co-founder Hunter Pomerantz. "It's really just for the 12, 13 guys on the active roster and a few of the coaching staff. This right here has the team logo on it. That's what makes it super exclusive. You can't buy that in stores. These are from Chase Jeter. He played at [the University of] Arizona. Super popular item. Peoople go crazy for any player exclusive snakers we can bring to the site."

Great gift for the fan.

They've seen interest just explode in the business since it started. Now they have gear from up to 450 players, but the key here is that these are all former players, former collegiate athletes -- and that's because current athletes are not permitted under NCAA rules to sell their items because they can't earn income.

Now the Supreme Court is considering challenges to those rules for the first time in 37 years.

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, gives his take on the case:

"The NCAA has had this monopoly over people, it'll be interesting to see how it plays out, but when you think about it logically, of course, if you're, if people are making money off you, you should be allowed to make money, no doubt about it."

A decision on this Supreme Court case could come as soon as June.

Online: theplayerstrunk.com

