US to face Honduras in last World Cup qualifier of September

The United States men’s soccer team will wrap this month’s international play Wednesday night in a match against Honduras.

The opening kick is set for 10:30 p.m. ET in Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano.

Despite a 12-1-2 record in 2021, two CONCACAF championships this summer and a No. 10 global ranking by FIFA, the Yanks’ quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup has been anything but smooth sailing.

USA finished with a 0-0 draw against El Salvador last Thursday and tied Canada 1-1 on Sunday, giving them just two points in the overall standings.

"If I’m a fan, I’m not happy with two points after two games, I’m not," coach Gregg Berhalter said "And I can understand frustration. That’s completely normal. But you have to look at the big picture. This is a marathon. It’s not a sprint. You don’t qualify in one window. There’s a five separate windows that you get a chance to qualify for."

With two wins and six points, Mexico sits atop the table for the North American, Central American and Caribbean group. Panama has four points after a win and a draw.

The Americans, Canadians, Hondurans and Salvadorans each have two points, though Canada holds the coveted No. 3 spot. Costa Rica sits seventh with a loss and a draw while Jamaica is last with no points and two losses.

Qualifiers will occur periodically before concluding in March. The next round takes place Oct. 7 - 13, when the Yanks take on the Costa Ricans, Jamaicans and Panamanians.

By that time, they hope the drama from this round of qualifiers will be long gone.

After Sunday’s draw, Berhalter dismissed Weston McKinnie for violating COVID-19 protocols. He returned to Italy Monday to rejoin his professional club Juventus.

U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan scolded McKinnie on the Futbol with Grant Wahl podcast, saying McKinnie has a lot of work to do to regain the trust of his squad.

"I am I am privy to what happened I’m not going to announce that publicly," Donovan said on the podcast. "I will just say, I am incredibly disappointed in Weston, incredibly disappointed. Look, I can understand Juventus during a long club season, you’re sitting at home for months and months and months and you want to have people over. Is it the smartest thing to do? No, but I get it."

Christian Pulisic, who is fully vaccinated, missed the first qualifier last week after testing positive for COVID-19. Officials cleared him to participate in Sunday's game against Canada.

Zack Steffen, the Americans’ top goalkeeper, will miss all of September’s qualifiers after suffering back spasms and testing positive for the virus.

Gio Reyna strained his hamstring in the El Salvador match and Sergiño Dest sprained his ankle against Canada.

All of these setbacks have disrupted what was believed to be one of the Yanks’ most talented squads as of late. And the lackluster performance thus far has invoked memories of the 2018 team, who failed to qualify for the World Cup.

"People are like, whoa, why didn’t we win for the first two games? Why didn’t we win them 4-0 the first two games?" Berhalter said. "We said it’s going to be difficult. There’s going to be a lot of challenges. There’s going to be unexpected things happening. You’re going to get injuries. You’re going to not perform well in one game. You’re not going to finish some chances. That’s what qualifying is going to be. And our job was to hang in there because the ultimate goal is after 14 games, is to be in the top three."

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.