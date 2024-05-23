Walker, Marte homer and D-backs beat Dodgers for 1st series win at Dodger Stadium since 2018

Ryne Nelson threw five shutout innings, Christian Walker and Ketel Marte homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-0 on Wednesday night to win a series at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2018.

"We know how good we can play," Nelson said. "If we go out there and bring our game, then these are the kind of results that we’ll get."

The Diamondbacks took the final two games from the NL West-leading Dodgers, who were outscored 17-9 in the three-game set and dropped two in a row for just the second time since April 21. They were shut out for the third time this season, all in series finales.

"You got the team that’s racing ahead in the NL West and we win two of three. Yeah, we should feel good about it, but we can’t take things for granted," Diamondbacks manager Torey Luvollo said. "We did a lot right — we executed, we were focused and that’s why we won games."

Nelson (3-3) took over from opener Brandon Hughes and allowed five hits, struck out five and walked three.

The Dodgers’ power trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman were a combined 2 of 11 with three strikeouts.

"We just got to flush this series," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Gabriel Moreno walked and Kevin Newman singled before Corbin Carroll’s two-strike triple to right off Tyler Glasnow (6-3) in the fifth. Carroll scored on Glasnow’s wild pitch — his eighth of the season — that bounced in front of the plate, off the left shoulder of catcher Will Smith and down the third-base line, giving Arizona a 3-0 lead.

Carroll made a stellar leaping catch of Betts at the wall in center to open the bottom of the first.

"My mom just sent me a video that they got me eating seeds (on the play), so I thought that was kind of funny," he said. "You don’t want them to get momentum early, get the stadium involved."

Glasnow had his first balk since 2018 in the third. The right-hander gave up three runs and four hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Walker greeted Dodgers reliever Elieser Hernández with a shot that traveled halfway up the left-field pavilion leading off the sixth, his 22nd career homer against the Dodgers. The first baseman had a solo shot in a 7-3 win Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Torey Lovullo #17 and Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate a solo home run from Christian Walker #53, to take a 4-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Expand

Marte singled in the first and homered off the left-field foul pole in the eighth, extending Arizona’s lead to 5-0 and his personal hitting streak to 21 games, the longest in the majors this season.

"He’s locked in and he’s wanting to show people how good of a player he is," Luvollo said. "He continues to prove it to us every single day. The home run was just a pure swing. Really nice day for him."

Walker doubled and scored from third on a passed ball by Smith.

The D-backs last won a series in Los Angeles on April 13-15, 2018. It was their first shutout win here since April 2017.

The Dodgers left at least one runner on through the first six innings of their 13th game in as many days. They had six hits and were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Arizona RH Zac Gallen (5-3, 3.02 ERA) starts Friday’s home series opener against the Miami Marlins. Dodgers RH James Paxton (5-0, 2.84) starts Friday at Cincinnati.