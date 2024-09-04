Where to watch the Arizona Cardinals: Week 1

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals kick off the 2025 season on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 7. Week 1 of the NFL season got underway on Thursday night when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys.



NFL football is finally back and the Arizona Cardinals kick off the new season on the road in the Big Easy.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. MST. Arizona is coming off an 8-9 season, where they missed the playoffs for the third straight year.

Week 1 officially kicked off on Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys, 24-20.

On Friday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers square off in Brazil.

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX:

Week 1 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 4

Philadelphia Eagles 24, Dallas Cowboys 20

Friday, Sept. 5

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: 5 p.m. MST (YouTube)

Sunday, Sept. 7

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: 10 a.m MST (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos: 1:05 p.m. MST (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: 1:05 p.m. MST (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: 1:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams: 1:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills: 5:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 8

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: 5:15 p.m. MST (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.