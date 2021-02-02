Win $1,000 on Michigan State/Iowa with FOX Super 6

article

Both Michigan State and Iowa are on a little bit of a cold stretch as the first games of February arrives in the Big Ten.



However, you could get hot and win $1,000 when the Spartans and the Hawkeyes meet on Tuesday night (7 p.m., FS1) in a critical Big Ten contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.



Here’s the questions and how to look at it.

Which team will score the last point of the first half?

Michigan State or Iowa

In eight games within the Big Ten, Michigan State has been outscored by conference opponents by a margin of 260-237. It is a large reason why the Spartans have been struggling in conference play at 2-6 (Michigan State is 8-6 overall and looks on the bubble of an NCAA Tournament berth.) Iowa is outscoring Big Ten opponents by a 360-310 margin.



How many total 3 pointers will be made by both teams?

0-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20 and 21+

Michigan State is averaging 7.3 made 3-pointers a game. Iowa is averaging 10.1 made 3-pointers per game. The Hawkeyes are shooting 38.5 percent from behind the 3-point arc.



How many points will the top scorer for Michigan State have?

0-14, 15-17, 18-20, 21-23, 24-26 and 27+

Aaron Henry leads the Spartans with 13.1 points per game. Perhaps more disturbing for the Spartans is the fact that only one other Michigan State player- Joey Hauser- is in double figures at 11.3 points a game.



How many points will the top scorer for Iowa have?

0-14, 15-17, 18-20, 21-23, 24-26 and 27+

All eyes will be on Luka Garza, the nominee for national player of the year who averages 26.4 points a game for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp is also averaging double figures at 14.8 points per game.



How many total points will be scored in the game?

Less than 125, 125-135, 136-140, 141-145, 146-150 and 151+

There is a contrast in styles in this one. Michigan State can’t afford to play too up-tempo a style- they are averaging 72.2 points per game. Since a COVID-19 protocol layoff that caused a 20-day layoff between Jan. 8 and Jan. 28, the Spartans have averaged 49.5 points in losses to Rutgers and Ohio State. Iowa is averaging 89.7 points a game and outscored the opposition by 15.6 points a game on average.



Who wins: Michigan State or Iowa?

This is starting to feel like crunch time for the Spartans, who have made the NCAA Tournament in every year since 1997. They need to keep their heads above water and get a marquee win. But Garza is such a difference maker and the Hawkeyes are still looking for one of those top seeds. They also have a two game losing streak to Indiana and Illinois that needs to get snapped. The talent favors Iowa.



