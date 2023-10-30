World Series Game 3 updates: D-backs look to take series lead at home against Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks are back home at Chase Field for Game 3 of the World Series. The Texas Rangers rallied to beat the D-backs in Game 1, but Arizona crushed the Rangers on Saturday to even up the series.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:03 p.m. local time.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 174 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers play in Game 3 of the World Series with the series tied 1-1.

Arizona is 84-78 overall and 43-38 at home. The Diamondbacks have a 65-20 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Texas is 40-41 in road games and 90-72 overall. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .263, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 16-for-45 with five doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with a .327 batting average, and has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. Adolis Garcia is 15-for-39 with seven home runs and 20 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.64 ERA, even run differential

Rangers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat).

Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder).

Roof open for Game 3

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 28: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with teammates after the Diamondbacks defeated the Texas Rangers 9-1 in Game 2 of the 2023 World Series at Globe Life Field on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in Arlingto Expand

The roof will be open for World Series Game 3 at Chase Field, where the forecast called for a clear sky and a 76-degree Fahrenheit (24 Celsius) temperature for the early evening start Monday.

The roof retracted about 3 hours, 15 minutes before game time, while the Arizona Diamondbacks were taking batting practice. Arizona was 15-8 this season in games that began with the roof open and 27-31 with the roof closed.

"I look at a lot of park-adjusted numbers, especially for balls that are hit in certain areas of this ballpark, and I know it does not carry well, from gap to gap, in the middle of the diamond," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "Even when it’s open, it plays legit."

Outfielder Corbin Carroll thinks an open roof helps the offense.

"The ball carries a little more. But I like that," he said.

The roof was closed for the first two games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where the Rangers won the opener and the Diamondbacks won Game 2.

Chase Field’s roof was open for Game 3 of the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and closed Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

When the World Series last was played in Phoenix, the roof of the stadium — then known as Bank One Ballpark — was open for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 between the Diamondbacks and New York Yankees in 2001.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.