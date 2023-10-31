World Series Game 4 updates: Rangers pummeling D-backs 10-0

The Arizona Diamondbacks are back home at Chase Field for Game 4 of the Fall Classic. The Diamondbacks' bats went cold on Monday night in a 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. Arizona looks to even up the series on Tuesday.

A note for the Rangers – slugger Adolis Garcia and pitcher Max Scherzer are out for the rest of the World Series after both left Game 3 early with injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 31: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Four of the World Series at Chase Field on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

6:09 pm: Scratch that, 10-0.

6:08 pm: The Rangers are pouring it on in the third. They now lead 7-0.

5:54 pm: The D-backs get a man on base, but can't bring him home. Rangers still lead, 5-0.

5:44 pm: Another home run by Corey Seager extends the lead to 5-0.

5:40 pm: A two-run triple by Texas adds to the lead. Rangers up 3-0.

5:36 pm: The Rangers score on a wild pitch. They lead the D-backs, 1-0.

5:24 pm: Ketel Marte extends his record-setting Postseason hitting streak, but he's thrown out trying to steal second base to end the inning.

5:13 pm: The D-backs are coming up to bat in the bottom of the first inning.

5:04 pm: Happy Halloween! Game 4 of the World Series is set to begin on fox10phoenix.

D-backs batting order

1. Ketel Marte, 2B

2. Corbin Carroll, RF

3. Gabriel Moreno, C

4. Christian Walker, 1B

5. Tommy Pham, DH

6. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

7. Alek Thomas, CF

8. Emmanuel Rivera, 3B

9. Geraldo Predomo, SS

Rangers batting order

1. Marcus Semien, 2B

2. Corey Seager, SS

3. Mitch Garver, DH

4. Evan Carter, LF

5. Josh Jung, 3B

6. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

7. Jonah Heim, C

8. Leody Tavarez, CF

9. Travis Jankowski, RF