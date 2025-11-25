Arizona weather forecast: Beautiful day in store for the Valley

The Brief We're expecting a beautiful day for Arizona. Temperatures in Phoenix should reach 73F, rising to 77F by tomorrow and Thursday. We could see stormy weather this weekend.



Another beautiful day on tap for Arizona!

Today:

Tuesday morning brought some patchy fog to parts of Southern Arizona, including just south of the Valley around Maricopa and Casa Grande. The fog will lift through later morning, and a bright clear sky will be displayed across the state.

Like yesterday, a mostly sunny forecast is expected for most. The high temperature will climb to around 73 in Phoenix on Tuesday.

This Thanksgiving Week:

Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, the high temperature will continue to climb to around 77 Wednesday and again Thursday, Thanksgiving.

Along with warmer than average temperatures the next few days will be dry with light winds. Some additional high clouds will pass over the state by Thanksgiving, but no rain is expected.

Looking Ahead:

This weekend we'll watch a pattern shift. The forecast high will start to dip Saturday into Sunday as a large trough of more mild air falls across the United States. The trough will dive several systems into the west. The first system, which passes north of Arizona on Saturday, will help shave several degrees off our forecast highs. The high on Saturday is expected to hit 72-- near average.

A second system is still in flux. If the storm system can drop far enough to the southwest, it will bring rain and snow showers to Arizona-- especially northern Arizona. However, it appears possible it will be caught too far northeast, which would only skirt the state with some passing rain/snow showers in far northeastern Arizona on Sunday.

For now, we'll call for a low chance of rain showers in Phoenix, and a slightly better chance for scattered rain/snow showers in the High Country. The time frame appears to be between Sunday and Monday for this passing storm.

Regardless of the exact track, the cooler air will reach Arizona. Highs will drop into the 60s starting Sunday in the Valley and this will continue through next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.