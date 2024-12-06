Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 70s this weekend in Phoenix

The Brief Above-average temperatures continue on Dec. 6 in the Valley We'll see a high of 79°F on Friday in Phoenix. Average temps return next week in the Valley, with highs in the 60s.



Warmer-than-average temperatures continue on Friday across the state.

Like the last few days, cold air is locked over the eastern half of the United States and warm air is locked over the western half. As a result, temperatures continue to run toasty for December. Fortunately, a compact area of low pressure has passed over Arizona, which is keeping temperatures just below 80 degrees in the Valley.

The area of low pressure is also producing a few light showers along the east and southeast parts of the state. A few clouds or a sprinkle may approach the mountains just outside the Valley. However, it is unlikely any showers will actually make their way into Phoenix due to the dry air in place atop the Valley.

The forecast high continues to warm into the upper 70s through Saturday. Phoenix saw 78 on Thursday, and is expected to hit 79 on Friday and 76 degrees on Saturday.

By Sunday into early next week, a new storm system will develop along the Pacific Northwest and move inland across the Mountain West. As it moves inland, cooler air will drop across the western United States. Sunday is forecast to hit 74 and Monday 73 degrees.

By next Tuesday and Wednesday, highs may drop into the upper 60s, which is average for December. The pattern remains relatively dry for the next week with a sunny to mostly sunny outlook day to day.

