Arizona weather forecast: Breezy, cloudy conditions in Phoenix

The Brief Temperatures will reach the low 70s in the Phoenix area on Tuesday. Temps will drop on Wednesday, with a chance for rain in the Valley. The weather will dry out this weekend, with highs climbing to the upper 70s.



Our weather pattern begins to shift today with cooler air settling across the state for the next several days.

What To Expect:

Tuesday afternoon, the forecast high in Phoenix is 71 degrees. The average temperature is 70. Cooler air is ushered in with gusty winds.

In northern Arizona, higher elevations are under a wind advisory between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for winds of 20-30+ mph and gusts of 50+ mph possible. In Flagstaff, gusts of 35-45 mph are forecast through the afternoon. Tuesday will be dry with passing clouds throughout the day.

Rain, snow coming?

Dig deeper:

Beginning Wednesday, the state will see a slowly increasing chance for showers. During the day, a few isolated rain to snow showers will be possible in northern Arizona. Any showers would be light and spotty, with limited (if any) accumulation. Overall, the first bout of moisture just acts to prime our state for better storm chances on Friday.

Overnight into early Thursday morning, the Valley has a low chance of a passing shower, particularly north/east. Thursday may be dry during the start of the day, but by late afternoon and into the evening, a stronger system with more ample moisture will begin to move in from the West. This system will bring the potential for widespread rain/snow by Friday. While it's too early for totals, it appears some accumulating snow will fall over the High Country. Winds will again increase on Friday with the strongest gusts expected in northern Arizona.

In the Valley, rain chances increase from Thursday night into the first half of Friday. It appears shower chances will drop off before Valentine's plans on Friday night.

With the changes ahead, temperatures will remain cooler. Highs in the middle 60s are forecast for Wednesday and the upper 60s from Thursday through Saturday.

By Sunday, the forecast temperatures begin to jump back up into the middle 70s around the Valley.

