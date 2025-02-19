Arizona weather forecast: Highs nearing 80 degrees in Phoenix

The Brief We'll see a high of 79 degrees on Feb. 19 in Phoenix. Temps will be warming up, with 80-degree highs returning to the forecast later this week.



The second half of February looks warm!

High pressure will build and strengthen in waves over the next couple of weeks. As a result, temperatures will climb well above average day after day.

What To Expect:

Tuesday hit 78 degrees, which is six degrees warmer than normal for the date.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with a forecast high of 79 degrees in Phoenix. It will be mostly sunny throughout the day on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the Valley may briefly hit 80 degrees before falling back to highs in the upper 70s on Friday around the greater metro.

Looking Ahead:

This weekend, as high pressure continues to strengthen across the west, our high temperature will climb to 80 on Saturday and the low to middle 80s on Sunday. Next week, the trend continues to heat up! Highs are forecast to reach the middle to upper 80s – nearing 90 degrees in the Valley.

Dig deeper:

The earliest Phoenix has officially hit 90 degrees is February 17, back in 2016. On average, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport hits 90 degrees around April 2 – so these temperatures are notably warmer than typical for mid-late February!

