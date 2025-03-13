Arizona weather forecast: Afternoon, evening showers expected in Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
16
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Gila River Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, New River Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Central Phoenix, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Southeast Yuma County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Northwest Pinal County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts

Arizona weather forecast: Afternoon, evening showers expected in Phoenix

By and
Published  March 13, 2025 6:15am MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/13/25

Afternoon and evening showers are expected today in the Valley. We'll see a high in the upper 60s.

The Brief

    • Another round of storms will bring more rain and snow to Arizona.
    • Afternoon and evening showers are in the forecast for March 13 in Phoenix.
    • Rain will clear out this weekend in the Valley.

PHOENIX - We continue to track active weather across the state this week.

Our first round of wet weather brought 0.1 to 0.5" of rain for parts of the Valley and neighboring foothills. In the High Country, Flagstaff picked up snow totals between 1-3.5" of snow.

While the rest of Wednesday remained dry and comfortable, conditions shift as our next storm moves in Thursday.

Thursday late morning through Friday early morning

What We Can Expect:

There is a Winter Storm Warning in place for Thursday at noon through Friday morning, above 6,000 feet. The system will come from the northwest. It is colder and stronger, so it is expected to be the most impactful of the week.

Snow will fall over the northern Arizona mountains with rain in the Valley and lower elevations. The heaviest precipitation starts west and spreads east through the afternoon. The afternoon into the night will be the heaviest period of precipitation, including snow over northern Arizona. It is likely that the evening commute will be messy in the Valley and potentially dangerous in the mountains.

In Phoenix, the heaviest rain falls between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. In Flagstaff, the heaviest snow falls between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., but on and off steady to heavy snow showers continue into the night. Drops in visibility, quickly deteriorating road conditions, and snow-packed streets are possible. The snow level may drop through the night, into the foothills north/east of the Valley. Snow totals of 8-12" in Flagstaff, potentially another 1-1.5 feet of snow for Sunrise and Arizona Snowbowl, Pinetop-Lakeside with 6-8" and 2-4" is possible for Payson and Prescott.

It will be windy throughout the day, too. A wind advisory is in effect for much of the western and southern parts of the state, including Maricopa County. Gusts 40-50 mph in northern Arizona and 30-40 mph in Phoenix. Blowing snow in the evening may cause issues, and drivers should consider adjusting plans.

Friday night through Saturday morning

This round is less certain, since it's still several days out. However, it appears another passage of moisture from the northwest will bring a quick jolt of rain/snow showers. The best chance will be in the north/east parts of the state, but the Valley has a 30% chance of showers late Friday into early Saturday morning.

This will be fast-moving, lighter, and not as impactful – but since it'll be falling on top of Thursday's precipitation, it may cause issues Saturday morning. Totals are not forecast to be large, but a few additional inches of snow may fall at the higher elevations.

The weekend will dry out with a return of sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs jump from the upper 50s in Phoenix on Friday to the upper 60s on Saturday and middle 70s by Sunday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from the FOX 10 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service.

