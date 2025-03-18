Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
5
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim

Arizona weather forecast: Cooler and windy on Tuesday in Phoenix

By and
Published  March 18, 2025 5:57am MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/18/25

Cooler temps expected today in the Valley with a high in the low 70s.

The Brief

    • Cool and windy conditions are expected on March 18 in the Valley.
    • Temps will warm back up into the 80s by the weekend.
    • 90-degree temps are expected by early next week.

PHOENIX - After two weeks of active weather, the pattern will start to calm down this week.

What To Expect:

One final storm is forecast to impact the state Monday evening through Tuesday.

Overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning, a cold front enters the state. The front will bring patchy and light rain to snow showers in northern Arizona. For the most part, any snow that falls will be light to a coating at the highest elevations. Over the Kaibab Plateau, several inches of snow may fall.

A few lingering scattered rain/snow showers may pass over northeastern Arizona through the day, Tuesday. Thanks to the cold front passage, afternoon highs will take a drop with 72 degrees forecast in the Valley.  Gusts will also increase: up to 25-30 mph in Phoenix and 35-45 mph in Flagstaff. A Wind Advisory is in place through Tuesday in northeastern Arizona.

By Wednesday, the state dries out and temperatures start to slowly rebound. The middle 70s are forecast for Wednesday, the low 80s on Thursday and Friday, the middle 80s on Saturday and upper 80s by Sunday.

What's next:

Early next week looks hot! Temperatures make a return to the 90s with sunshine.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from the FOX 10 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service.

Weather ForecastPhoenixNewsAlerts