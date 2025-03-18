Arizona weather forecast: Cooler and windy on Tuesday in Phoenix

The Brief Cool and windy conditions are expected on March 18 in the Valley. Temps will warm back up into the 80s by the weekend. 90-degree temps are expected by early next week.



After two weeks of active weather, the pattern will start to calm down this week.

What To Expect:

One final storm is forecast to impact the state Monday evening through Tuesday.

Overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning, a cold front enters the state. The front will bring patchy and light rain to snow showers in northern Arizona. For the most part, any snow that falls will be light to a coating at the highest elevations. Over the Kaibab Plateau, several inches of snow may fall.

A few lingering scattered rain/snow showers may pass over northeastern Arizona through the day, Tuesday. Thanks to the cold front passage, afternoon highs will take a drop with 72 degrees forecast in the Valley. Gusts will also increase: up to 25-30 mph in Phoenix and 35-45 mph in Flagstaff. A Wind Advisory is in place through Tuesday in northeastern Arizona.

By Wednesday, the state dries out and temperatures start to slowly rebound. The middle 70s are forecast for Wednesday, the low 80s on Thursday and Friday, the middle 80s on Saturday and upper 80s by Sunday.

What's next:

Early next week looks hot! Temperatures make a return to the 90s with sunshine.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com