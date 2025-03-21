Arizona weather forecast: Much warmer temperatures on the way

The Brief NWS forecasters say Phoenix should see a high of 84°F on Friday. We should see highs in the upper 80s this weekend. Record-breaking heat is possible next week.



Forecasters with the National Weather Service say Phoenix and other parts of Arizona could see much warmer temperatures in the days ahead.

"There will also be potential for daily record highs and record warm lows," read a portion of the forecast.

Today

Big picture view:

According to NWS forecasters in Phoenix, the Valley should see a high of 84°F. The record for March 21 is 97°F, which was set in 2004.

Normally, Phoenix should see a high of 80°F on March 21, according to NWS data.

The Weekend

NWS' forecast calls for temperatures to remain in the upper 80s throughout the weekend, with a high of 88°F on Saturday, and 87°F on Sunday.

The record highs for March 22 and March 23 are 94°F and 93°F, per NWS data. They were both set in 1990.

Next Week

Dig deeper:

Officials with NS say a strong high pressure will lead to some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far, with a potential for record-breaking highs.

On Monday, a high of 94°F is expected. The record for March 24 is also 94°F, which was set in 1990. Tuesday could see a high of 98°F, which would break the current record of 96°F that was set in 2022.

