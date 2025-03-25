Arizona weather forecast: Record-breaking heat expected in Phoenix

The Brief Record heat is expected on Tuesday in the Valley. We'll see a high of 99 degrees on Tuesday in Phoenix. Tuesday's high is expected to break the previous record of 96°F.



The heat is on across Arizona!

What To Expect:

Record-breaking temperatures are expected on Tuesday in the Valley. We'll see a high near 99 degrees on March 25 in Phoenix, which would break the previous record of 96°F set in 2022.

What they're saying:

"Another day of record breaking heat is expected with highs approaching the century mark in the lower deserts. If we reach the forecast high of 100 degrees in Phoenix, it would be the earliest occurrence on record. Temps will slowly cool through the rest of this week," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

What's next:

A weak disturbance will cause high pressure to weaken on Wednesday, which will help temperatures to cool by a few degrees.

We will continue to see unseasonably warm weather through the weekend, but it will not be quite as hot during the second half of the week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com