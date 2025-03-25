Expand / Collapse search

Arizona weather forecast: Record-breaking heat expected in Phoenix

By and
Published  March 25, 2025 6:09am MST
Record high temps are expected today in Phoenix. We'll see a high near 99 degrees.

The Brief

    • Record heat is expected on Tuesday in the Valley.
    • We'll see a high of 99 degrees on Tuesday in Phoenix.
    • Tuesday's high is expected to break the previous record of 96°F.

PHOENIX - The heat is on across Arizona!

What To Expect:

Record-breaking temperatures are expected on Tuesday in the Valley. We'll see a high near 99 degrees on March 25 in Phoenix, which would break the previous record of 96°F set in 2022.

(Related Video) Phoenix area braces for heat wave

Phoenix could see record-breaking temperatures this week, and FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more on whether people are ready for the upcoming stretch of warmer-than-usual weather.

What they're saying:

"Another day of record breaking heat is expected with highs approaching the century mark in the lower deserts. If we reach the forecast high of 100 degrees in Phoenix, it would be the earliest occurrence on record. Temps will slowly cool through the rest of this week," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

What's next:

A weak disturbance will cause high pressure to weaken on Wednesday, which will help temperatures to cool by a few degrees.

We will continue to see unseasonably warm weather through the weekend, but it will not be quite as hot during the second half of the week.

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from the National Weather Service and FOX 10 Weather Experts.

